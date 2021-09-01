Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-nine brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $60.35.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $62.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 11.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 95,874 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,353,000 after purchasing an additional 10,075 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 84.7% during the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 19,899 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 9,124 shares during the last quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth $335,000. Telos Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.3% during the first quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,096 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orca Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth $241,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:XOM opened at $54.52 on Wednesday. Exxon Mobil has a twelve month low of $31.11 and a twelve month high of $64.93. The company has a market cap of $230.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 3.98% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. The business had revenue of $67.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.70) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 107.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.38%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently -1,054.55%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

