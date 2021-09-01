F.N.B. Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:FNB)

F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the bank on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd.

F.N.B. has a dividend payout ratio of 41.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect F.N.B. to earn $1.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.0%.

Get F.N.B. alerts:

FNB stock opened at $11.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. F.N.B. has a 52-week low of $6.37 and a 52-week high of $13.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.45.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 25.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that F.N.B. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William B. Campbell purchased 2,827 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.55 per share, with a total value of $32,651.85. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in F.N.B. stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) by 47.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 553,130 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 177,240 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.17% of F.N.B. worth $6,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 74.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on F.N.B. in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded F.N.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $11.47 target price (down previously from $13.50) on shares of F.N.B. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded F.N.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.87.

F.N.B. Company Profile

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

Read More: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for F.N.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F.N.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.