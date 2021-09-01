Falcon Project Trading Up 9.5% Over Last Week (FNT)

Falcon Project (CURRENCY:FNT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 1st. In the last seven days, Falcon Project has traded 9.5% higher against the dollar. Falcon Project has a total market cap of $3.12 million and $858.00 worth of Falcon Project was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Falcon Project coin can currently be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002103 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002519 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.91 or 0.00062876 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.36 or 0.00135288 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $76.91 or 0.00161661 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003353 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,493.85 or 0.07343949 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,636.30 or 1.00129837 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $480.10 or 0.01009159 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Falcon Project Profile

Falcon Project’s total supply is 99,360,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,951,280,734 coins. Falcon Project’s official message board is medium.com/@Dmitriy_aka_Lavrus . Falcon Project’s official Twitter account is @Falcon_SBS and its Facebook page is accessible here . Falcon Project’s official website is falconofficial.com

