FansTime Achieves Market Cap of $1.18 Million (FTI)

FansTime (CURRENCY:FTI) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 1st. One FansTime coin can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. FansTime has a market capitalization of $1.18 million and approximately $145,774.00 worth of FansTime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, FansTime has traded 3.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get FansTime alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.45 or 0.00060640 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002059 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002996 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00014614 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002062 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 34.4% against the dollar and now trades at $63.51 or 0.00130776 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $409.95 or 0.00844158 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.08 or 0.00049591 BTC.

About FansTime

FansTime (FTI) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 14th, 2018. FansTime’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,850,000,000 coins. The official website for FansTime is fanstime.org . FansTime’s official Twitter account is @FansTime_FTI and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FTI is an official encrypted digital currency in the FansTime ecosystem based on the launch of FansTime Chain. FTI is the official token for any transaction conducted in the ecosystem and the backbone economic system of the ecosystem. In the future, the FansTime community will launch the community motivation system and all the participants in the community will be given equal access to FTI “

Buying and Selling FansTime

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FansTime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FansTime should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FansTime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FansTime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FansTime and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.