FantasyGold (FGC) Price Tops $0.0004 on Exchanges

FantasyGold (CURRENCY:FGC) traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. One FantasyGold coin can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. FantasyGold has a total market cap of $53,282.18 and $19.00 worth of FantasyGold was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, FantasyGold has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002064 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002508 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.15 or 0.00068393 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.99 or 0.00136128 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.64 or 0.00160163 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,644.15 or 0.07517465 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003380 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,501.62 or 1.00053368 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $398.80 or 0.00822683 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $486.55 or 0.01003698 BTC.

FantasyGold Coin Profile

FantasyGold’s total supply is 177,609,675 coins and its circulating supply is 139,659,829 coins. FantasyGold’s official website is www.fantasygold.io . FantasyGold’s official Twitter account is @fantasygoldcoin . The Reddit community for FantasyGold is /r/fantasygoldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

FantasyGold Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FantasyGold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FantasyGold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FantasyGold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

