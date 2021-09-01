Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) Shares Up 7%

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY)’s share price was up 7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $47.04 and last traded at $46.67. Approximately 77,018 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 6,462,234 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.60.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FSLY shares. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Fastly in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Fastly from $45.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fastly from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Fastly from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.69.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.89. The firm has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.27 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 9.78 and a current ratio of 9.78.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $85.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.98 million. Fastly had a negative net margin of 55.22% and a negative return on equity of 16.57%. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fastly, Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Artur Bergman sold 14,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.94, for a total transaction of $720,284.62. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 313,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,678,363.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Adriel G. Lares sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 184,471 shares in the company, valued at $9,223,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 153,688 shares of company stock worth $7,433,894 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 24.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Fastly by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,467,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,659,000 after purchasing an additional 396,329 shares during the period. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP grew its stake in Fastly by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP now owns 11,869,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,444,000 after acquiring an additional 520,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Fastly by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,272,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,644,000 after acquiring an additional 440,740 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Fastly by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,219,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Fastly by 129.9% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,686,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,474,000 after acquiring an additional 952,995 shares in the last quarter. 63.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fastly, Inc provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge cloud platform, edge software development kit (SDK), content delivery and image optimization, video and streaming, cloud security, load balancing, and managed CDN. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

