FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FAT) Short Interest Update

FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FAT) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 17,700 shares, an increase of 34.1% from the July 29th total of 13,200 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 39,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FAT Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ FAT traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.27. 376 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,566. FAT Brands has a one year low of $3.76 and a one year high of $15.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.37.

FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $8.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.00 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that FAT Brands will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 6th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. FAT Brands’s payout ratio is presently -140.54%.

In other news, CFO Kenneth Kuick purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.00 per share, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James C. Neuhauser sold 14,685 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total value of $324,097.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 52.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FAT. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in FAT Brands by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,494 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FAT Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $91,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FAT Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $149,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in FAT Brands by 201.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 39,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 26,648 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in FAT Brands in the 2nd quarter worth $406,000. 7.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FAT Brands Company Profile

FAT Brands, Inc operates as a global franchising company that acquires, markets and develops fast casual and casual dining restaurant concepts around the world. Its brands include Yalla Mediterranean, Buffalo’s Cafe & Express, Ponderosa Steakhouse and Bonanza, Fatburger, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Bonanza Steak & BBQ, and Hurricane BTW.

