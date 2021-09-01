FDx Advisors Inc. Buys 2,431 Shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,029 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,431 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Twitter were worth $2,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWTR. Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its stake in Twitter by 0.5% during the second quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 35,734 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Bank OH increased its stake in Twitter by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 6,448 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Twitter by 42.0% in the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 710 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV increased its stake in Twitter by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV now owns 47,057 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,994,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Twitter by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,795 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. 64.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TWTR. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Twitter from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Twitter from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Twitter from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Twitter from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 price target (up previously from $66.00) on shares of Twitter in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.29.

Shares of NYSE TWTR opened at $64.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 4.31. The stock has a market cap of $51.47 billion, a PE ratio of 137.24 and a beta of 0.77. Twitter, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.10 and a 1 year high of $80.75.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The social networking company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Twitter had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 4.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.39) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

In other Twitter news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.84, for a total transaction of $418,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew Derella sold 18,382 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.59, for a total transaction of $1,260,821.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 84,388 shares of company stock valued at $5,640,088. 2.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

