FDx Advisors Inc. Has $2.03 Million Stock Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 39.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 30,311 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,608 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 217.3% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. 72.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO David V. Elkins sold 99,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total value of $6,674,312.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.83.

Shares of BMY stock opened at $66.86 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $67.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.11. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $56.75 and a 12-month high of $69.75. The firm has a market cap of $148.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.64.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 37.76% and a negative net margin of 11.44%. As a group, research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.43%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

