FDx Advisors Inc. Lowers Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

FDx Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,309 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LNZ Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the first quarter valued at about $2,992,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 7.7% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 111,656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,778,000 after acquiring an additional 8,005 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 4.2% during the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 68,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,626,000 after acquiring an additional 2,785 shares in the last quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 38.4% during the first quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 113,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,976,000 after acquiring an additional 31,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 6.0% during the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 27,743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. 62.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 15,465 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $1,623,825.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,678,360. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DUK. Argus upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $107.10 to $109.00 in a report on Friday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.62.

Shares of NYSE DUK opened at $104.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.33, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.26. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $78.97 and a 12 month high of $108.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. Duke Energy had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 8.73%. Analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.985 per share. This is a boost from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.95%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

