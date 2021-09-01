FDx Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 61,270 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,078 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $2,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BTI. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 553.1% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 69,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,742,000 after buying an additional 59,064 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 2,254,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,326,000 after purchasing an additional 213,158 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in British American Tobacco by 3.9% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 338,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,116,000 after acquiring an additional 12,725 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 3.3% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 116,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,502,000 after buying an additional 3,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. raised its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 17.2% in the first quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 93,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,620,000 after buying an additional 13,702 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.51% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:BTI opened at $37.69 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.38. The stock has a market cap of $80.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.85. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a fifty-two week low of $31.60 and a fifty-two week high of $41.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.
British American Tobacco Company Profile
British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).
