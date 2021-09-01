Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) PT Raised to $125.00

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Truist from $120.00 to $125.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Truist’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 2.65% from the company’s previous close.

FRT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $113.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.92.

FRT stock opened at $121.77 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $67.01 and a twelve month high of $125.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.48.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.59). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 6.77%. The firm had revenue of $230.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC increased its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 588,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,961,000 after buying an additional 46,086 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 326,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,203,000 after purchasing an additional 41,347 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 21,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,573,000 after purchasing an additional 4,654 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 918,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $107,586,000 after purchasing an additional 21,984 shares during the period. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $23,892,000. Institutional investors own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management and redevelopment of high quality retail focus properties. The company was founded by Samuel J. Gorlitz in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

