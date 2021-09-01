Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Research Coverage Started at Barclays

Analysts at Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) in a research report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $133.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 9.22% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $113.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Truist lifted their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Piper Sandler upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $95.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.43.

Federal Realty Investment Trust stock opened at $121.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.50, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $67.01 and a fifty-two week high of $125.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $117.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.48.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $230.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.64 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 6.77%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1,056.8% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,005,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,986,000 after buying an additional 918,372 shares during the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd increased its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 46.4% in the second quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 2,690,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $315,298,000 after buying an additional 852,840 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the first quarter valued at about $63,190,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the first quarter valued at about $45,134,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC increased its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1,532.7% in the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 472,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,339,000 after buying an additional 443,373 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management and redevelopment of high quality retail focus properties. The company was founded by Samuel J. Gorlitz in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

