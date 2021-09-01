FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Bought by Waldron Private Wealth LLC

Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 51.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,739 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx in the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in FedEx by 103.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 197 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 1st quarter worth $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FDX shares. Stephens lifted their target price on FedEx from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Berenberg Bank set a $350.00 target price on shares of FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on FedEx from $364.00 to $373.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on FedEx in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $344.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $341.04.

In other news, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 4,720 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.30, for a total transaction of $1,403,256.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,065,757.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.66, for a total value of $4,864,980.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,580,648.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 32,240 shares of company stock valued at $9,608,596 over the last quarter. 8.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:FDX traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $266.02. 33,015 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,066,255. The company has a market capitalization of $70.81 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.23. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $217.40 and a 52-week high of $319.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $284.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $285.07.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.99 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $22.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.54 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 22.55% and a net margin of 6.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 21.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. FedEx’s payout ratio is presently 16.51%.

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

