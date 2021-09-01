Ferguson (LON:FERG) PT Raised to £108

Ferguson (LON:FERG) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from £107 ($139.80) to £108 ($141.10) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 2.25% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Liberum Capital raised their target price on shares of Ferguson from GBX 9,600 ($125.42) to £100 ($130.65) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Ferguson from GBX 9,200 ($120.20) to GBX 9,500 ($124.12) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Peel Hunt upped their price objective on shares of Ferguson to GBX 7,730 ($100.99) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Peel Hunt lifted their price objective on Ferguson to GBX 7,730 ($100.99) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Ferguson from GBX 9,500 ($124.12) to £100 ($130.65) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ferguson presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 9,582.50 ($125.20).

LON FERG opened at £105.62 ($137.99) on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is £101.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 9,524.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.96, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Ferguson has a 1 year low of GBX 7,062 ($92.27) and a 1 year high of £105.85 ($138.29). The stock has a market capitalization of £23.48 billion and a PE ratio of 34.44.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

