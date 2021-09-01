Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $231.88.

RACE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Ferrari from $287.00 to $281.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ferrari from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $265.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $207.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Sunday, June 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

Shares of NYSE:RACE opened at $217.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $212.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.61. Ferrari has a fifty-two week low of $176.03 and a fifty-two week high of $233.66. The firm has a market cap of $40.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.89.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.08). Ferrari had a return on equity of 43.39% and a net margin of 21.11%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. Ferrari’s revenue was up 81.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Ferrari will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 174.5% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ferrari in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ferrari in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Ferrari by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Ferrari by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.71% of the company’s stock.

Ferrari NV is a holding company, which engages in the design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury sports cars. The firm’s models include the F12Berlinetta, 488GTB, 488 Spider, 458 Speciale, California T, the LaFerrari Hybrid, LaFerrari, and the FF four-wheel drive. It participates in car racing such as Formula One.

