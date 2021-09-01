Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) COO Roger S. Jewkes Sells 36,982 Shares of Stock

Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) COO Roger S. Jewkes sold 36,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.13, for a total transaction of $1,816,925.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Roger S. Jewkes also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Fidelity National Financial alerts:

On Wednesday, August 25th, Roger S. Jewkes sold 13,018 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total transaction of $640,095.06.

Shares of Fidelity National Financial stock opened at $48.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.69 and a 200 day moving average of $44.29. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.82 and a fifty-two week high of $49.55.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.67. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 25.33%. Analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. This is an increase from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.97%.

Fidelity National Financial declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, August 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $25.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 0.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,352,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,152,812,000 after buying an additional 2,335,739 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,397,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,190,683,000 after purchasing an additional 613,948 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,690,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $334,241,000 after purchasing an additional 692,979 shares during the last quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $273,217,000. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 6,197,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $251,978,000 after purchasing an additional 405,605 shares during the last quarter. 78.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FNF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

About Fidelity National Financial

Fidelity National Financial, Inc is engaged in the provision of title insurance and transaction services to real estate and mortgage industries. Its services include title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products; and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries.

Featured Article: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.