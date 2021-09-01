Fidelity Real Estate Investment ETF (BATS:FPRO) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Fidelity Real Estate Investment ETF (BATS:FPRO)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $25.43. Fidelity Real Estate Investment ETF shares last traded at $25.43, with a volume of 4,751 shares traded.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.51.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Fidelity Real Estate Investment ETF stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Real Estate Investment ETF (BATS:FPRO) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Recommended Story: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Real Estate Investment ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Real Estate Investment ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.