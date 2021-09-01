Fifth Third Bancorp Boosts Stock Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 179,658 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,079 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Sysco were worth $13,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYY. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sysco in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Sysco in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Sysco by 68.9% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sysco by 34.2% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sysco in the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

In other Sysco news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 7,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $578,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,579,040. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 650,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total value of $51,714,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $385,070.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SYY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Sysco from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.78.

SYY stock opened at $79.65 on Wednesday. Sysco Co. has a 52 week low of $53.85 and a 52 week high of $86.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $16.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.65 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 52.19%. The business’s revenue was up 82.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.29) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Sysco’s payout ratio is 130.56%.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

