Fifth Third Bancorp Grows Stock Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 160,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,142 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Chubb were worth $25,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CB. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 54.5% during the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 4,181,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $660,603,000 after buying an additional 1,475,712 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chubb by 286.2% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,173,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $185,455,000 after purchasing an additional 869,978 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Chubb by 161.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,013,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,160,000 after purchasing an additional 625,983 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Chubb by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,327,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,712,000 after purchasing an additional 482,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Chubb by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,374,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $375,073,000 after purchasing an additional 353,933 shares during the last quarter. 86.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chubb alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on CB. Argus raised shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a research report on Monday, July 26th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Chubb from $184.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.06.

In other news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 30,000 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.61, for a total transaction of $5,598,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 144,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,908,602.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 10,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,825,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,734 shares of company stock worth $8,632,031. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Chubb stock opened at $183.92 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $171.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.01. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $111.93 and a 1 year high of $187.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.61. Chubb had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 8.70%. The firm had revenue of $9.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.56) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 12.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 43.78%.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, July 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Chubb

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

Read More: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.