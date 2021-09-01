Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Shares Acquired by Valmark Advisers Inc.

Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 815,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,569,000 after buying an additional 32,680 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 10.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 563,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,209,000 after purchasing an additional 55,145 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,684,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $266,972,000 after purchasing an additional 36,970 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 134.0% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 66,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,508,000 after purchasing an additional 38,360 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 5.7% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 168,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,306,000 after acquiring an additional 9,034 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $38.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.84 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.40. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52-week low of $19.32 and a 52-week high of $43.06.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.13. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 31.30% and a return on equity of 13.03%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. Analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $35.84 price objective (down previously from $46.00) on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.23.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

