Fifth Third Bancorp Reduces Stock Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Fifth Third Bancorp cut its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 0.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 97,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 756 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $22,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of STZ. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Constellation Brands by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 746,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,565,000 after purchasing an additional 12,494 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 686.7% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

STZ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $223.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $216.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Constellation Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.41.

Shares of NYSE STZ opened at $211.14 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $221.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $228.62. The stock has a market cap of $40.56 billion, a PE ratio of 33.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $160.63 and a 52-week high of $244.75.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 14.99%. Constellation Brands’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.33%.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

