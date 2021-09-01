Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 397 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Fifth Third Bancorp trimmed its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 397 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $18,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 39.0% in the second quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. 81.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LRCX shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Lam Research from $780.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group raised their target price on Lam Research from $745.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho upped their price target on Lam Research from $705.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $653.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $712.63.

LRCX stock opened at $604.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.26. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $292.28 and a fifty-two week high of $673.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $616.63 and a 200-day moving average of $609.18.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $8.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.53 by $0.56. Lam Research had a return on equity of 70.92% and a net margin of 26.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.78 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 33.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is a boost from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 27th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.09%.

In related news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $646.92, for a total transaction of $323,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 5,000 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total transaction of $3,250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,964 shares of company stock valued at $9,423,010. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

Recommended Story: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.