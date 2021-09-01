Finning International Inc. (OTCMKTS:FINGF) Short Interest Update

Finning International Inc. (OTCMKTS:FINGF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 150,400 shares, an increase of 35.7% from the July 29th total of 110,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 28.4 days.
A number of equities analysts have commented on FINGF shares. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Finning International from C$40.00 to C$41.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Finning International from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Maxim Group raised their price objective on shares of Finning International from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Finning International from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Finning International from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.81.
Shares of OTCMKTS:FINGF opened at $26.02 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.96. Finning International has a 1 year low of $14.74 and a 1 year high of $28.57.
Finning International Company Profile
Finning International, Inc engages in the sale, service, and renting out heavy equipment, engines, and related products. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Operations, South American Operations, UK & Ireland Operations, and Other. The Canadian Operations segment is comprised of British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Yukon, the Northwest Territories, and a portion of Nunavut.
