Finning International Inc. (OTCMKTS:FINGF) Short Interest Update

Finning International Inc. (OTCMKTS:FINGF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 150,400 shares, an increase of 35.7% from the July 29th total of 110,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 28.4 days.

A number of equities analysts have commented on FINGF shares. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Finning International from C$40.00 to C$41.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Finning International from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Maxim Group raised their price objective on shares of Finning International from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Finning International from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Finning International from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.81.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FINGF opened at $26.02 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.96. Finning International has a 1 year low of $14.74 and a 1 year high of $28.57.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.7179 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.62%. This is an increase from Finning International’s previous dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th.

Finning International Company Profile

Finning International, Inc engages in the sale, service, and renting out heavy equipment, engines, and related products. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Operations, South American Operations, UK & Ireland Operations, and Other. The Canadian Operations segment is comprised of British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Yukon, the Northwest Territories, and a portion of Nunavut.

