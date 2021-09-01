FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $120.36 Million

Analysts expect that FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) will announce sales of $120.36 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for FireEye’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $119.09 million and the highest is $122.00 million. FireEye reported sales of $238.46 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 49.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FireEye will report full year sales of $694.53 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $470.88 million to $1.02 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $784.90 million, with estimates ranging from $559.77 million to $1.11 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow FireEye.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The information security company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.18. FireEye had a negative return on equity of 9.57% and a negative net margin of 22.83%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of FireEye in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet cut FireEye from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Barclays dropped their price objective on FireEye from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on FireEye from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered FireEye from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.56.

FireEye stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,092,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,614,592. FireEye has a fifty-two week low of $12.26 and a fifty-two week high of $25.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.01 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.06.

In related news, COO John P. Watters acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.75 per share, for a total transaction of $468,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 253,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,755,150. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William T. Robbins acquired 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.92 per share, with a total value of $439,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 482,716 shares in the company, valued at $8,167,554.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 133,878 shares of company stock valued at $2,400,840. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in FireEye by 342.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in FireEye in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in FireEye by 7,751.6% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,434 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,403 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in FireEye in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in FireEye in the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. 84.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FireEye Company Profile

FireEye, Inc operates as an intelligence-led security company. The firm engages in intelligence-based cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, respond to and remediate cyber attacks. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMEA; APAC; and Other.

