First National Trust Co Acquires 4,883 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

First National Trust Co raised its holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 106,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,883 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $12,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,327,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,930,889,000 after purchasing an additional 807,307 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 121.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,797,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,595,619,000 after purchasing an additional 9,226,724 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,130,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $485,987,000 after purchasing an additional 115,807 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,653,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $347,140,000 after purchasing an additional 325,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 9,019.0% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 3,191,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,600,000 after purchasing an additional 3,156,664 shares during the last quarter. 85.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DFS stock traded down $3.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $124.78. The stock had a trading volume of 96,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,219,467. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.04. Discover Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $51.74 and a fifty-two week high of $135.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.37 billion, a PE ratio of 8.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $1.87. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 46.03% and a net margin of 36.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.20) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 16.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 21st that permits the company to repurchase $2.40 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This is a boost from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

In related news, Director Mary K. Bush sold 3,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.21, for a total transaction of $471,155.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,575,224.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Shifra Kolsky sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.11, for a total transaction of $101,688.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,610 shares in the company, valued at $458,867.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,624 shares of company stock valued at $2,477,843 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on DFS. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 price objective (up previously from $150.00) on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.41.

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

