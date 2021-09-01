First National Trust Co Grows Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

First National Trust Co increased its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 108,697 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,943 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $8,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 242,759 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,955,000 after acquiring an additional 37,402 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 27,216 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 37,352 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 220,182 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,765,000 after acquiring an additional 28,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Valero Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $215,000. 73.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VLO. decreased their target price on Valero Energy from $121.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Barclays increased their price target on Valero Energy from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Mizuho increased their price target on Valero Energy from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Valero Energy from $101.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Valero Energy from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.53.

NYSE:VLO traded down $2.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.92. 338,559 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,995,716. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.74, a P/E/G ratio of 60.67 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Valero Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $35.44 and a 1 year high of $84.95.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.33. Valero Energy had a negative return on equity of 7.31% and a negative net margin of 1.69%. As a group, research analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.13%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -125.64%.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

