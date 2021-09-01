First National Trust Co Increases Stock Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

First National Trust Co increased its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,436 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,697 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in FedEx were worth $9,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FDX. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in FedEx by 103.1% during the first quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 197 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC bought a new position in FedEx during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in FedEx during the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Institutional investors own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

FDX stock traded up $0.16 on Wednesday, reaching $265.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 177,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,066,255. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $70.77 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $284.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $285.07. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $217.40 and a 12-month high of $319.90.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.99 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $22.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.54 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 22.55% and a net margin of 6.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 21.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.51%.

FDX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of FedEx from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of FedEx from $366.00 to $381.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of FedEx from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of FedEx from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $364.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $341.04.

In other FedEx news, CEO John Alan Smith sold 11,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.00, for a total transaction of $3,340,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,850,256. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 4,720 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.30, for a total value of $1,403,256.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,065,757.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,240 shares of company stock valued at $9,608,596 in the last three months. Insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

About FedEx

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

