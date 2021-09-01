First National Trust Co Increases Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

First National Trust Co boosted its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 142,954 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,908 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF were worth $11,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MDYG. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 16,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 4,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 14,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MDYG stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $79.75. 697 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 147,674. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 12-month low of $54.55 and a 12-month high of $80.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.57.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

