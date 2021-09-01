First National Trust Co Purchases 92 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

First National Trust Co raised its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 0.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 51,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 92 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Eaton were worth $7,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 108.2% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 19,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,705,000 after purchasing an additional 10,165 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 130.2% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 6,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Uday Yadav sold 32,189 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.43, for a total transaction of $5,357,215.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 7,529 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total value of $1,264,872.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,919 shares of company stock worth $6,980,872. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ETN traded down $1.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $166.75. The stock had a trading volume of 80,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,390,027. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.74. Eaton Co. plc has a twelve month low of $96.24 and a twelve month high of $171.32. The firm has a market cap of $66.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 9.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. Analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.70%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ETN shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Eaton from $140.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Eaton from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on Eaton from $148.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Eaton from $146.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Eaton from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.33.

About Eaton

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

