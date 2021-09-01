First National Trust Co Reduces Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

First National Trust Co cut its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 16.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,286 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 5,072 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Amgen were worth $6,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Asset Management Corp IL ADV raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV now owns 2,589 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Amgen by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 412,347 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $100,510,000 after purchasing an additional 24,596 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Amgen by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 343,167 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $83,523,000 after purchasing an additional 5,153 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Amgen by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 291,462 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $71,044,000 after purchasing an additional 29,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Amgen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,858,000. 74.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $278.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $296.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, June 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amgen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.05.

NASDAQ:AMGN traded down $2.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $223.34. 177,095 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,629,889. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $237.40 and its 200-day moving average is $240.84. The firm has a market cap of $126.82 billion, a PE ratio of 22.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.69. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $210.28 and a twelve month high of $276.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.29. Amgen had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 99.85%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 16.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be given a $1.76 dividend. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.41%.

Amgen Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

