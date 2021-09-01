First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Short Interest Down 15.3% in August

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 5,890,000 shares, a drop of 15.3% from the July 29th total of 6,950,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,790,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days. Currently, 6.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FSLR. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on First Solar from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens initiated coverage on First Solar in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of First Solar to a “positive” rating and increased their price target for the company from $89.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of First Solar in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of First Solar from $95.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, First Solar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.48.

Shares of FSLR stock opened at $94.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $90.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.70. The company has a current ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. First Solar has a 1 year low of $59.52 and a 1 year high of $112.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.19, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.31.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.17. First Solar had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 18.96%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that First Solar will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Georges Antoun sold 24,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total transaction of $2,289,750.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 13,177 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.20, for a total value of $1,162,211.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,227 shares of company stock valued at $4,189,934 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FSLR. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in First Solar by 627.5% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 291 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Solar in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of First Solar during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of First Solar in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in First Solar by 141.3% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 514 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

