First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $118.20

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTC) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $118.20 and last traded at $118.06, with a volume of 238 shares. The stock had previously closed at $117.21.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.05.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 7.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 901,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000,000 after acquiring an additional 63,000 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 4.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 273,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,973,000 after acquiring an additional 10,914 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 3.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 256,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,212,000 after purchasing an additional 8,594 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 45.2% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 188,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,705,000 after purchasing an additional 58,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 12.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 136,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,971,000 after purchasing an additional 15,483 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund), formerly First Trust Large Cap Growth Opportunities AlphaDEX Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Large Cap Growth Index (the Index).

