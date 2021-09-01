First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNX) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a growth of 40.0% from the July 29th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ FNX opened at $102.08 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $99.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.26. First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund has a 52-week low of $62.60 and a 52-week high of $102.64.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 227.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period.

Recommended Story: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.