First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (NASDAQ:GRID) Hits New 1-Year High at $99.80

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (NASDAQ:GRID)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $99.80 and last traded at $99.54, with a volume of 69487 shares. The stock had previously closed at $99.20.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $95.57 and a 200 day moving average of $90.60.

Get First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRID. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 159.9% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 1,110.0% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its position in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 44.8% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the NASDAQ OMX Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its net assets in common stocks, which comprises the Index or in depositary receipts, which may include American depositary receipts (ADRs), global depositary receipts (GDRs), European depositary receipts (EDRs) or other depositary receipts (collectively Depositary Receipts) representing securities in the Index.

Recommended Story: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.