First Trust NASDAQ Global Auto Index Fund (NASDAQ:CARZ) Short Interest Up 33.8% in August

First Trust NASDAQ Global Auto Index Fund (NASDAQ:CARZ) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, an increase of 33.8% from the July 29th total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

CARZ opened at $59.47 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.72 and a 200-day moving average of $58.46. First Trust NASDAQ Global Auto Index Fund has a 12-month low of $36.86 and a 12-month high of $62.80.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CARZ. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Global Auto Index Fund by 30.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 5,222 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Global Auto Index Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $700,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Global Auto Index Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $267,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Global Auto Index Fund by 157.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 34,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 21,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Q3 Asset Management boosted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Global Auto Index Fund by 13.7% in the first quarter. Q3 Asset Management now owns 81,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,725,000 after acquiring an additional 9,896 shares during the period.

