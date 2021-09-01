Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC) and Logan Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:LRFC) Critical Comparison

Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC) and Logan Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:LRFC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Firsthand Technology Value Fund alerts:

This is a summary of current recommendations for Firsthand Technology Value Fund and Logan Ridge Finance, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Firsthand Technology Value Fund 0 0 0 0 N/A Logan Ridge Finance 0 0 1 0 3.00

Logan Ridge Finance has a consensus price target of $32.00, indicating a potential upside of 19.40%. Given Logan Ridge Finance’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Logan Ridge Finance is more favorable than Firsthand Technology Value Fund.

Volatility & Risk

Firsthand Technology Value Fund has a beta of 1.67, indicating that its share price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Logan Ridge Finance has a beta of 1.89, indicating that its share price is 89% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

5.8% of Firsthand Technology Value Fund shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.4% of Logan Ridge Finance shares are held by institutional investors. 9.6% of Firsthand Technology Value Fund shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.2% of Logan Ridge Finance shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Firsthand Technology Value Fund and Logan Ridge Finance’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Firsthand Technology Value Fund $3.65 million 10.75 -$22.95 million N/A N/A Logan Ridge Finance $26.45 million 2.75 -$35.45 million $0.03 893.33

Firsthand Technology Value Fund has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Logan Ridge Finance.

Profitability

This table compares Firsthand Technology Value Fund and Logan Ridge Finance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Firsthand Technology Value Fund 129.63% 1.41% 1.33% Logan Ridge Finance 38.91% -0.06% -0.02%

About Firsthand Technology Value Fund

Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc. is a publicly traded investment fund that provides private technology and cleantech companies with development funding and working capital, primarily in the form of equity investments. Cleantech companies include those engaged in the sale of goods and services designed to harness renewable energy and materials, eliminate emissions and waste, and reduce the use of natural resources. We are a Maryland corporation and are registered with the SEC as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. This provides the company with certain structural advantages, including public liquidity and a beneficial tax structure. Firsthand Capital Management, Inc. provides investment management services to us. Firsthand is led by Kevin Landis, a seasoned technology and cleantech investor with more than 25 years of experience in technology and investment management. Firsthand’s team has been responsible for over $300 million of investments in more than 40 private companies over the past 20 years.

About Logan Ridge Finance

Logan Ridge Finance Corp. is a business development company. It provides capital to lower and traditional middle market businesses. The company was founded on May 24, 2013 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Receive News & Ratings for Firsthand Technology Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Firsthand Technology Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.