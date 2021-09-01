Flame Acquisition (NYSE:FLME) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Flame Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FLME)’s share price rose 0.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.64 and last traded at $9.64. Approximately 21,210 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 67,996 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.62.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.66.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Flame Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $180,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in shares of Flame Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $483,000. ATW Spac Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flame Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,898,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flame Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,131,000. 39.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flame Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Houston, Texas.

