Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Purchased by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 12.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 790,527 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 85,635 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $11,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 123.7% during the second quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,787 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 1,198.1% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,492 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the second quarter worth $34,000. Cypress Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 148.2% during the first quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 2,968 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 6,000.0% during the first quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 3,050 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total transaction of $219,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 153,614 shares in the company, valued at $2,245,836.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kiersten Robinson sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total value of $972,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 109,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,776,994.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 112,414 shares of company stock valued at $1,745,775. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Ford Motor from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Ford Motor from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Barclays raised their price objective on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Ford Motor from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.82.

Shares of Ford Motor stock opened at $13.03 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The firm has a market cap of $52.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.15. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $6.41 and a fifty-two week high of $16.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.20.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.16. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 24.26% and a net margin of 2.50%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

