Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,273,567 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 408,842 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $33,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of F. Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new position in Ford Motor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in Ford Motor by 241.5% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,800,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $58,800,000 after buying an additional 3,394,640 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,839,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Ford Motor by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 4,456,600 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $54,593,000 after buying an additional 726,473 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Ford Motor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Kiersten Robinson sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total transaction of $972,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 109,691 shares in the company, valued at $1,776,994.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 37,414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total transaction of $554,475.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 153,614 shares in the company, valued at $2,276,559.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 112,414 shares of company stock worth $1,745,775. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

F traded up $0.14 on Wednesday, reaching $13.17. The company had a trading volume of 1,039,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,572,616. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $6.41 and a 1 year high of $16.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.61 billion, a PE ratio of 15.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.20.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.16. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.26%. As a group, analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Tudor Pickering started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.82.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

