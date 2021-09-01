Fortescue Metals Group (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fortescue Metals Group (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fortescue Metals Group Ltd is engaged in the exploration and mining of iron ore properties. Its properties primarily include the Cloudbreak and Christmas Creek mine sites and the Solomon project located in Pilbara, Western Australia. Fortescue Metals Group Ltd is based in East Perth, Australia. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FSUGY. Credit Suisse Group cut Fortescue Metals Group to a hold rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Fortescue Metals Group from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.50.

FSUGY opened at $30.34 on Tuesday. Fortescue Metals Group has a one year low of $22.00 and a one year high of $41.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.48 and its 200-day moving average is $34.40. The company has a market capitalization of $46.71 billion, a PE ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 1.03.

About Fortescue Metals Group

Fortescue Metals Group Ltd. engages in the development of iron ore deposits. It operates through the China and Other geographical segments. Its projects include Chichester Hub, Solomon Hub, Port Hedland, Eliwana, Iron Bridgen and copper-gold exploration. The company was founded by John Andrew Henry Forrest in April 2003 and is headquartered in East Perth, Australia.

