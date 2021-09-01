Fox Run Management L.L.C. Acquires New Shares in Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,705 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $177,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DENN. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Denny’s by 79.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,863 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 2,594 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Denny’s during the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Denny’s during the 1st quarter valued at $257,000. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in shares of Denny’s during the 1st quarter valued at $265,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Denny’s by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 16,391 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 4,731 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DENN opened at $16.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.00. Denny’s Co. has a 12 month low of $8.53 and a 12 month high of $20.02.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.06. Denny’s had a net margin of 9.21% and a negative return on equity of 8.04%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Denny’s Co. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DENN shares. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Denny’s from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Denny’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Denny’s from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.57.

Denny’s Corp. engages in the operation of restaurants and franchised, and licensed restaurants. It offers offers a wide selection of lunch and dinner items including burgers, sandwiches, salads and skillet entrées, along with an assortment of beverages, appetizers, and desserts. The company was founded by Harold Butler and Richard Jezak in 1953 and is headquartered in Spartanburg, SC.

