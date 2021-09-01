Fox Run Management L.L.C. Acquires Shares of 9,607 SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 9,607 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SLM in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of SLM in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SLM in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of SLM in the 2nd quarter worth about $617,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of SLM by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,480 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.27% of the company’s stock.

In other SLM news, SVP Nicolas Jafarieh sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total transaction of $122,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of SLM from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SLM from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.06.

SLM stock opened at $18.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.39. SLM Co. has a 12 month low of $7.37 and a 12 month high of $21.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.38 and its 200 day moving average is $18.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $338.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.33 million. SLM had a net margin of 59.99% and a return on equity of 66.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.22) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that SLM Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. SLM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.38%.

SLM Corp. engages in the provision and administration of education loans. Its services include private education loans, banking, college savings, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

