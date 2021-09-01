Fox Run Management L.L.C. Buys New Stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,433 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 58,866 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 7,809 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in Ford Motor by 246.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 9,344 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 6,644 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Ford Motor by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 16,020 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Ford Motor by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 6,829,078 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $101,480,000 after buying an additional 72,436 shares during the period. Finally, Windsor Creek Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ford Motor by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC now owns 125,600 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.86% of the company’s stock.

F has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.82.

In other news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 37,414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total transaction of $554,475.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 153,614 shares in the company, valued at $2,276,559.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Kiersten Robinson sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total transaction of $972,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 109,691 shares in the company, valued at $1,776,994.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 112,414 shares of company stock worth $1,745,775. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of F opened at $13.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $52.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.15. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $6.41 and a 1-year high of $16.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.20.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.16. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.26%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

