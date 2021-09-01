Fox Run Management L.L.C. Invests $221,000 in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ASML. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 480,116 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $234,162,000 after buying an additional 73,860 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of ASML in the 1st quarter worth $250,000. Ledyard National Bank bought a new position in shares of ASML in the 1st quarter worth $228,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 180.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 897 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,634,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. 18.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ASML alerts:

Shares of ASML opened at $833.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $349.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.24, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $746.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $667.32. ASML Holding has a twelve month low of $343.25 and a twelve month high of $844.16.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.11. ASML had a net margin of 28.82% and a return on equity of 36.29%. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 16.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ASML presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $704.50.

ASML Profile

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

Featured Article: Market Timing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.