Fox Run Management L.L.C. Invests $240,000 in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,259 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 9,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 6,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.09.

D stock opened at $77.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.85 and a 1-year high of $86.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $76.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.86. The firm has a market cap of $62.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.90, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.35.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 16.61%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 71.19%.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

Recommended Story: Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.