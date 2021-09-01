Fox Run Management L.L.C. Takes Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,652 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Corning during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Corning during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Corning during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Corning during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corning by 234.9% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 797 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Corning from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.13.

NYSE GLW opened at $39.99 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.59, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Corning Incorporated has a 1-year low of $30.16 and a 1-year high of $46.82.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 22.22% and a net margin of 13.14%. Corning’s revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. Corning’s payout ratio is presently 69.06%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 37,537 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.91, for a total value of $1,535,638.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 184,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,554,604.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Martin J. Curran sold 28,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.89, for a total transaction of $1,162,052.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,186 shares of company stock valued at $3,323,886 in the last quarter. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Corning

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

