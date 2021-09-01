Fox Run Management L.L.C. Takes Position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,756 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PHM. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in PulteGroup during the first quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in PulteGroup by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,250,558 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $269,566,000 after purchasing an additional 31,686 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in PulteGroup during the first quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 138.4% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,968 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 1,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 149.6% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 836 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PHM. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PulteGroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Monday, July 19th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PulteGroup currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.77.

NYSE:PHM opened at $53.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $13.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 1.43. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.92 and a 52 week high of $63.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.27.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 23.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current year.

PulteGroup Profile

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm also involved in the mortgage banking, and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment comprises of operations from the Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

