Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Franklin Covey Co. is an international learning and performance solutions company dedicated to increasing the effectiveness of individuals and organizations. They provide consulting services, training and education programs, educational materials, publications, assessment and measurement tools, implementation processes, application tools and products designed to empower individuals and organizations to become more effective. “

FC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barrington Research raised their price objective on Franklin Covey from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Franklin Covey from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Franklin Covey from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

FC stock opened at $43.47 on Monday. Franklin Covey has a fifty-two week low of $16.50 and a fifty-two week high of $43.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $615.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 1.76.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.97. The business had revenue of $58.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.60 million. Franklin Covey had a return on equity of 5.96% and a net margin of 6.27%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Franklin Covey will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Covey by 8,190.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 113,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,211,000 after acquiring an additional 112,210 shares during the period. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Franklin Covey in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,924,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Franklin Covey by 6.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,319,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,328,000 after purchasing an additional 78,658 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Franklin Covey by 32.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 298,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,554,000 after purchasing an additional 72,626 shares during the period. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Franklin Covey by 11.5% during the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 582,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,856,000 after buying an additional 59,917 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.96% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Covey Company Profile

Franklin Covey Co engages in consulting and training in the areas of strategy execution, customer loyalty, leadership, and individual effectiveness. It operates through the following three segments: Direct Offices, Education Practice, International Licensees and Corporate and Other. The Direct Offices segment includes sales personnel that serve the United States and Canada; international sales offices located in Japan, China, the United Kingdom, and Australia; governmental sales channel; and public program operations.

