Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares Sold by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. reduced its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 857,420 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 311,325 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $31,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FCX. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,494 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 4,617 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter worth $950,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1.7% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 61,564 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,027,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 14.6% in the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 10,726 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 49.9% in the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 22,048 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 7,336 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 18,200 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total value of $746,018.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FCX shares. Barclays cut Freeport-McMoRan from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Raymond James set a $47.00 price objective on Freeport-McMoRan and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. BNP Paribas cut Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.30 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.99.

NYSE FCX traded down $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.21. 632,080 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,819,493. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.67 and a 12 month high of $46.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $53.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.79 and a beta of 2.12.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.83 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 14.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

